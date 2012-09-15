U.S urges Americans to leave Tunis, warns on Sudan travel

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department urged American citizens on Saturday to leave the Tunisian capital, Tunis, via commercial flights and warned its citizens of the risks of traveling to Sudan, following anti-American protests there.

“The Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. government personnel from Tunisia, following the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Tunis,” the department said in a statement. “The airport in Tunis is open and U.S. citizens are encouraged to depart by commercial air.”

The State Department also urged U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Darfur, the Blue Nile and Southern Kordofan regions of Sudan.