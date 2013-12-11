FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'12 Years a Slave' leads Screen Actors Guild nominees
December 11, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

'12 Years a Slave' leads Screen Actors Guild nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The actors of the slavery drama “12 Years a Slave” led nominees for the Screen Actors Guild film awards on Wednesday, with four nods including best film ensemble cast.

Joining them among the nominees for best film ensemble cast, the organization’s top prize, were the actors of family dysfunction drama “August: Osage County,” AIDS drama “Dallas Buyers Club,” civil rights tale “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and 1970s con-artist drama “American Hustle.”

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards are among the most-watched honors during Hollywood’s busy awards season that culminates with the Academy Awards, which will be given out in March, because actors make up one of the largest voting groups for the Oscars.

The SAG awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 18 and shown live on U.S. television networks TNT and TBS. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Vicki Allen)

