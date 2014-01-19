FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'American Hustle' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 19, 2014

'American Hustle' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 18 (Reuters) - “American Hustle” won the Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble cast on Saturday, the top prize at the annual Hollywood ceremony.

The crime caper starred Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Screen Actors Guild, made up of about 165,000 actors working in the United States, handed out awards for the best performances in film and television at televised ceremony in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

