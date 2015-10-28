FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Bond film 'Spectre' breaks box office records in UK
October 28, 2015

New Bond film 'Spectre' breaks box office records in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The latest James Bond movie “Spectre” is breaking records at the British box office, Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday.

The movie starring Daniel Craig as secret agent 007 took $9.2 million in its first full day in what Sony said was the biggest Tuesday ever in movie-going history in Britain. The figure was also bigger than the first-day U.K. gross for the last Bond movie, “Skyfall,” in 2012, the studio said in a statement.

“Skyfalll” went on to take in $1.1 billion at global box offices, easily recouping its estimated $200 million budget.

“Spectre,” which had its world premiere in London on Monday night, has won good reviews from movie critics and is due to open in North America and much of the rest of the world on Nov. 6. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)

