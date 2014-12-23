FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Star Trek 3' film to open in U.S. theaters in July 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 23, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

'Star Trek 3' film to open in U.S. theaters in July 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - “Star Trek 3,” the latest film in the intergalactic franchise featuring Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise, will open in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2016, Paramount Pictures said on Tuesday.

The release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original “Star Trek” series starring William Shatner as Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as the pointy-eared First Officer Spock.

“Fast and Furious” director Justin Lin is set to direct the latest film in the Star Trek franchise. The first two movies were helmed by “Lost” TV show creator J.J. Abrams, who rebooted the franchise, based on the popular TV show and earlier film adaptations.

Abrams is directing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” but will be a producer on the film.

The ”Star Trek’ films have earned more than $1.2 billion at the U.S. box office since 1979, according to boxofficemojo.com. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.