Harrison Ford says he's not involved in "Star Wars" spin-off

LOS ANGELES, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Harrison Ford reprises the role of Han Solo in the next “Star Wars” film but the Hollywood actor says he will not be involved in the character’s own standalone movie.

The Walt Disney Co said in July the space saga hero would get his own film, set for release in May 2018.

Asked about the project and who he thought should be cast, Ford told Reuters: ”I don’t think it’s about being like me, it’s about us being like Han Solo.

“So I‘m sure whoever is responsible for that film, and I‘m not, will think through the issues and problems of doing such a thing ... Let’s make them responsible for those questions you might think to ask me because I‘m not involved.”

Disney said the standalone would look at how Han Solo became the smuggler Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi first meet in the 1977 original “Star Wars” film.

Asked if he would provide any tips on how to be Han Solo in the spin-off, Ford, 73, said: “No, I‘m not going to do that.”

The upcoming “The Force Awakens”, the first “Star Wars” film instalment in 10 years, has been kept under wraps bar some broad character outlines.

“I‘m pleased to see the skill with which the story has been rendered,” Ford said. “I think it all came together very well.”

The movie will premiere in Los Angeles on Monday and hit cinemas soon after in one of the most-anticipated releases of the year.

“I don’t really worry about it any more. I didn’t worry about it then because I felt like it had very little to do with me,” Ford said when asked how the upcoming release compared to the one in 1977.

“I don’t worry about it now because it’s just going to be whatever it is.” (Reporting by Rollo Ross in Los Angeles; writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; editing by Andrew Roche)