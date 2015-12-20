FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New 'Star Wars' film smashes box office record
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 20, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

New 'Star Wars' film smashes box office record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather with their lightsabers during a Star Wars themed lightsaber battle at Sue Bierman Park in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” generated a record $238 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend as fans of the space saga packed theaters, according to Walt Disney Co estimates on Sunday.

The first “Star Wars” film in a decade took in a total of $517 million at box offices around the world, Disney said.Domestic sales eclipsed the previous $208.8 million record set by dinosaur adventure film “Jurassic World” in June.

“Force Awakens” is the seventh installment in the epic science-fiction franchise created by George Lucas in 1977. Disney bought producer Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012.

Fans of the series reveled in the chance to revisit the “Star Wars” galaxy at the weekend. Some dressed as Jedi or Sith, carried lightsabers and cheered when classic characters such as Princess Leia or Chewbacca appeared on screen.

Theaters added showtimes to meet demand, Disney said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.