'Star Wars' movie's global sales reach massive $250 mln
December 19, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

'Star Wars' movie's global sales reach massive $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” pulled in an estimated $250 million at worldwide box offices through Friday and was on track to finish its opening weekend with record U.S. and Canadian sales, Walt Disney Co said on Saturday.

The seventh “Star Wars” movie is projected to sell close to $220 million worth to tickets in the United States and Canada through Sunday, beating the record $208.8 million for “Jurassic World” in June, Disney said. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Alison Williams)

