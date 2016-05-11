FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Millennium Falcon lands on Irish coast for "Star Wars" filming
May 11, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Millennium Falcon lands on Irish coast for "Star Wars" filming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MALIN HEAD, Ireland, May 11 (Reuters) - From a galaxy far, far away to the rugged coast of Ireland -- the Millennium Falcon has landed in Donegal for filming of the next “Star Wars” film, local media reported.

A set resembling Han Solo’s spaceship could be seen from afar atop cliffs at Malin Head, Ireland’s most northerly point, as filming on the “Star Wars: Episode VIII” is set to begin in the area on Friday, according to Irish media.

The movie continues the hugely popular sci-fi saga after last year’s “The Force Awakens”, which also featured Irish scenery in the closing scenes.

“Star Wars: Episode VIII”, which began filming in London in February, is due for release in December 2017. (Reporting By Clodagh Kilcoyne; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

