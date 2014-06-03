FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roland Emmerich's 'Stonewall' Adds Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ron Perlman and Joey King
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
June 3, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Roland Emmerich's 'Stonewall' Adds Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ron Perlman and Joey King

Jordan Zakarin

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Roland Emmerich’s dramatization of the Stonewall Riots, which stars “Warhorse” breakout Jeremy Irvine, has also added Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ron Perlman and Joey King to the supporting cast.

The film is being produced by Centropolis Entertainment, the film and television production company Emmerich, and his sister, producer Ute Emmerich. Production began this week.

“Stonewall” is written by Jon Robin Baitz.

The plot revolves around the 1969 Stonewall Riots, the violent clash that kicked off the gay rights movement in New York City. The drama centers on Danny Winters (Jeremy Irvine), who flees to New York, leaving behind his sister (Joey King). He finds his way to the Stonewall Inn, where he meets Trevor (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) before catching the eye of Ed Murphy (Ron Perlman), manager of the Stonewall. He colludes with corrupt police and exploits homeless youth.

The movie is being produced by Michael Fossat, Marc Frydman, Emmerich, and Carsten Lorenz.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.