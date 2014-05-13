FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-'Searching for Sugar Man' director Malik Bendjelloul dies at age 36
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 13, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-'Searching for Sugar Man' director Malik Bendjelloul dies at age 36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “Searching for Sugar Man” from “Searching for Sugarman”)

STOCKHOLM, May 14 (Reuters) - Malik Bendjelloul, the director of Oscar-winning documentary “Searching for Sugar Man,” died on Tuesday evening in the Stockholm area, police said. He was 36.

Stockholm police declined to provide any further details about Bendjelloul’s death.

”What I can say is that there are no suspicions any crime was involved,’ Stockholm police duty officer Pia Glenvik said.

Bendjelloul won an Oscar in 2013 as a first-time filmmaker for “Searching for Sugar Man.” The film followed two South African journalists who set out to find what had become of Sixto Rodriguez, an American singer who was popular in South Africa who seemingly vanished without a trace. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Writing by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.