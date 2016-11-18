"Toy Story 4" under way but needs time, says Hanks

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said the cast and crew of "Toy Story 4" needed time to be creative, after the release date of the Disney-Pixar animation was pushed back again until 2019.

The American actor will return to voice the role of toy cowboy Woody in the latest instalment of the "Toy Story" franchise, which has been a huge hit with the first three movies combing for $1.8 billion at the global box office.

Disney-Pixar announced last month that the fourth instalment, originally slated for 2017 but then pushed to 2018, would be delayed until June 2019 to make way for the sequel of another animation hit, "The Incredibles".

Hanks said nothing should be read into the move.

"The movies are made in such tiny increments over long periods of time," he said in London on the red carpet of his latest movie, "Sully: Miracle on the Hudson", on Thursday.

"We go into the recording studio and there's a prepared text and you go off that text and you keep experimenting with it... they put it through another ring of creativity and alterations.

"I can't wait to see what they've got Woody up to."

"Sully", inspired by the real-life U.S. Airways pilot who landed a damaged plane on the Hudson River and saving all 155 people on-board, opens in British cinemas on Dec.2.