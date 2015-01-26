Oculus VR forms in-house studio for virtual reality movies

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Oculus VR is getting into movies with an in-house studio dedicated to making virtual reality films and will be showing a short movie on Monday, the company said.

Tapping talent from both Pixar, the animation studio behind computer graphics imagery (CGI) films such as “Toy Story” and “Monsters Inc,” and the video gaming world, Oculus’ Story Studio will both develop film content for virtual reality and advise other filmmakers wanting to try the technology.

Virtual reality has long been used in the video gaming world, but it has recently been enticing Hollywood’s filmmakers to expand horizons into the 360-degree panorama view offered by virtual reality headsets such as Oculus’ Rift, a pioneer of the technology.

At the annual Sundance Festival in Park City, Utah, a whole section of the event has been dedicated to virtual reality short movies by filmmakers such as Chris Milk and Felix & Paul to draw the independent film community.

“I think the (film) community has done a really good job about getting excited about VR and starting to work on things in on VR,” said Oculus Chief Executive Officer Brendan Iribe.