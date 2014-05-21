FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Superman and Batman to face off in 'Dawn of Justice'
May 21, 2014

Superman and Batman to face off in 'Dawn of Justice'

LOS ANGELES, May 21 (Reuters) - Time Warner Inc’s Warner Bros. studio on Wednesday unveiled the title of director Zack Snyder’s anticipated superhero sequel, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” in which the two legendary DC Comics heroes will face off.

The film, scheduled for release on May 6, 2016, is the follow-up to last year’s “Man of Steel,” which grossed $668 million in worldwide ticket sales.

“Dawn of Justice” will see Henry Cavill reprise his role as Superman opposite “Argo” actor and director Ben Affleck as Batman, a choice that split many fans of the franchise.

The film will also star Amy Adams as Lois Lane and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

