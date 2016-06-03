FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

"Tale of Tales" not classic fantasy story - director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - “Tale of Tales” is not the usual fantasy fairytale moviegoers may be used to, says its Italian director, who was inspired by 17th century stories by Neapolitan writer Giambattista Basile.

Director Matteo Garrone said he did not set out to make a typical tale with a moral lesson when making the movie, which features a queen eating the heart of a sea monster to become pregnant and an elderly peasant paying to be flayed to become young and beautiful again.

“It’s not like the classic tales with the morality at the end,” he told Reuters in an interview about the movie starring Salma Hayek. “You can learn something from the consequences of the (character‘s) choice, so it’s like they are anti-heroes in a way.”

The film is due to be released in Britain and Ireland on June 17.

Reporting By Saskia O'Donoghue

