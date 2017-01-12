FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Film reveals "flash and facade" of McDonald's empire builder Ray Kroc
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 12, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 9 months ago

Film reveals "flash and facade" of McDonald's empire builder Ray Kroc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lead actor Michael Keaton, director John Lee Hancock and other cast members on Wednesday night premiered “The Founder”, a biopic about Ray Kroc, who turned the McDonald brothers’ fast food eatery into one of the biggest franchises in the world.

The film shows how Kroc, a struggling travelling salesman of milkshake makers, convinced brothers Mac and Dick McDonald to expand their diner business across America.

When their partnership broke down over quality control issues and other differences, Kroc proved himself to be a tough businessman intent on retaining control of the franchise.

“Ray Kroc was like a lot of Americans who came from immigrant families, that’s who we are and that’s a great thing...a bootstraps kinds of guy”, said Keaton, who plays Kroc in the film.

But Nick Offerman, who plays Dick McDonald, saw the film’s appeal differently.

“The cast is riddled with good-looking white men that are very well-spoken, from Ivy League colleges,” he said. “It’s the epitome of American capitalism...the greatest representation of having as much flash and facade as possible, backed up by as little integrity as possible.”

At the premiere, the cast also spoke about their previous job experiences in the dining industry, with Keaton pointing just up the street to where he said he had got fired from a restaurant at which he had worked for just a day-and-a-half.

”My first job was shucking oysters at a place called ‘The Boston Sea Party’ in Denver, Colorado, said John Carroll Lynch, who stars as Mac McDonald, “which is 1,500 miles from any ocean, so I’d never seen an oyster before.”

“The Founder” hits U.S. theatres on January 20. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Karishma Singh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.