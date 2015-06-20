CORRECTED-Size becomes the matter in raunchy comedy 'The Overnight'

(Removes On-Demand release from second paragraph)

By Piya Sinha-Roy

LOS ANGELES, June 19 (Reuters) - Marital sex issues, body insecurities and sexual confusion are explored beneath the facade of an intimate independent comedy of two couples in a hipster neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“The Overnight,” out in theaters on Friday, follows young couple Emily (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Adam Scott), who move into a creative Eastside Los Angeles neighborhood with their son and meet the carefree Kurt (Jason Schwartzman) and Charlotte (Judith Godreche).

“This is a big comedy about a little penis. Or a little movie about a big penis,” actor Jason Schwartzman told Reuters with a laugh.

Films involving penis-related humor have mainly been male-dominated raunchy buddy movies, from 1999’s “American Pie” to last year’s “The Interview.”

But in “The Overnight,” where a play date for the kids takes a bizarre turn for the parents when Alex confesses his insecurities of having a smaller-than-average male appendage versus Kurt’s rather well-endowed member, the comedy taps into the more taboo topic of size.

“A male body issue like the one that’s explored in the movie in a comedic way is not something you see very much in movies because it’s tough terrain to talk about or explore,” Scott said.

Both he and Schwartzman made clear that they wore prosthetic penises in the film, showcased in all their glory during an impromptu naked midnight swim scene.

Aside from the raunchy comedy, “The Overnight” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is directed by Patrick Brice, also explores a role reversal in modern parents.

“The dad’s role is really blurring with the mom’s role,” Scott said. “You see hipster dads and it’s almost like it’s a masculine thing to do to take on what used to be thought of as motherly duties.”

For Schilling, the heart of the story lay in the journey that each parent took in discovering their identities and how it pertained to each other.

“There’s a real emotional story, and these people are having a real journey and really trying to explore different parts of themselves and really suss out their own experience,” she said.

“It’s a very open-minded story about people that are looking for some solutions in their couples.” (Additional reporting by Alicia Avila; Editing by Ken Wills)