Cirque du Soleil 3D fantasy film to open Tokyo fest

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - “Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away,” a 3D fantasy film executive-produced by “Avatar” director James Cameron, will open the Tokyo International Film Festival on Oct. 20, organizers said on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Andrew Adamson, who helmed the first two “Chronicles of Narnia” movies, Worlds Away follows a young couple that becomes separated and must journey through dreamlike worlds of Cirque du Soleil to find each other.

The film, which makes its world premiere at the Tokyo festival screening out of competition, incorporates performances shot in 3D from actual shows by the circus-arts entertainers.

Cameron, whose “Titanic” premiered at the Tokyo festival in 1997, is one of Hollywood’s biggest proponents of 3D. He said last month he would open a joint venture to provide 3D filming technology in China, where audience demand for the format is booming.

The 25th edition of the Tokyo festival runs Oct. 20-28.

Veteran Hollywood producer Roger Corman will head the jury to select the winner of the festival’s top Sakura prize. The main competition lineup will be unveiled later this month.

Last year’s winner, drama-comedy “Untouchable”, became the top-grossing French film of 2011 and raked in $356 million at box offices worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, editing by Elaine Lies)