"12 Years a Slave" wins top prize at Toronto film fest
September 15, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

"12 Years a Slave" wins top prize at Toronto film fest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - “12 Years a Slave,” based on an 1853 memoir of a free black man sold into slavery, won the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The film, by “Shame” director Steve McQueen and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, took home the BlackBerry People’s Choice award, while the top documentary award went to “The Square,” by Jehane Noujaim.

Recent winners of the People’s Choice award, which is selected by Toronto festival audiences, include Oscar-winners “The King’s Speech” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” Last year, “Silver Linings Playbook” won the festival award. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Bill Trott)

