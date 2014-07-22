FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Toronto film festival unveils partial slate for 39th edition
July 22, 2014

CORRECTED-Toronto film festival unveils partial slate for 39th edition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to change "world premieres" to "high-profile films" in first paragraph)

TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - Jean-Marc Vallee's "Wild" and David Dobkin's "The Judge" will be among the high-profile films at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, one of the top movie showcases and a favored platform to unveil Oscar contenders.

The festival on Tuesday announced about 60 titles, or roughly a fifth of the total films to be shown at the 39th version of the event Sept. 4-14. The closing night's film will be "A Little Chaos", directed by Alan Rickman.

The opening night's film will be announced closer to the event.

Founded in 1976, the festival ranks with Cannes and Sundance among the world's top movie events, and serves as a market for many international films seeking North American distribution.

The festival has also been a launching pad for films that go on to success at the Academy Awards. "12 Years a Slave", "Slumdog Millionaire" and "The King's Speech" all found favor with Toronto audiences before winning the Oscar for best picture. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
