Director JJ Abrams (L) and producer Kathleen Kennedy (C) and cast member Daisy Ridley arrive at the China premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Shanghai, China, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Global ticket sales for blockbuster movie “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” are expected to reach $2 billion on Saturday, the Walt Disney Co said.

“Force Awakens” is the third highest-grossing movie in Hollywood history, behind “Avatar” and “Titanic.” “Avatar” holds the all-time record with nearly $2.8 billion in worldwide box office receipts.