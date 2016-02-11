FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Zoolander 2' cast strut to promote film
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 11, 2016 / 2:42 AM / 2 years ago

'Zoolander 2' cast strut to promote film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

As New York kicks off the seasonal catwalk calendar this week, the fashion capital played host to different kind of runway show - a “Zoolander 2” inspired one.

At the world premiere of the film which spoofs the fashion industry, stars Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell and Penelope Cruz strutted down a catwalk soon to be the red carpet for the night.

“I don’t really know what happened yet because I got off the plane, I run here, I got dressed and I was here doing the catwalk with Derek and Hansel and Mugatu so I felt like I was hallucinating” Cruz said.

Stiller and Wilson reprise their roles as male models Derek and Hansel in the sequel to 2001’s “Zoolander”, while Ferrell portrays the villainous designer Mugatu again - with plenty of poses, pouting and celebrity cameos in the movie.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.