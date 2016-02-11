'Zoolander 2' cast strut to promote film

As New York kicks off the seasonal catwalk calendar this week, the fashion capital played host to different kind of runway show - a “Zoolander 2” inspired one.

At the world premiere of the film which spoofs the fashion industry, stars Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell and Penelope Cruz strutted down a catwalk soon to be the red carpet for the night.

“I don’t really know what happened yet because I got off the plane, I run here, I got dressed and I was here doing the catwalk with Derek and Hansel and Mugatu so I felt like I was hallucinating” Cruz said.

Stiller and Wilson reprise their roles as male models Derek and Hansel in the sequel to 2001’s “Zoolander”, while Ferrell portrays the villainous designer Mugatu again - with plenty of poses, pouting and celebrity cameos in the movie.