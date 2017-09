BERLIN - Tickets for the 66th Berlinale festival have gone on sale with movie fans particularly keen to see the opening night’s film “Hail, Caesar!”.

The festival will open with the Coen brothers’ latest film, set in 1950s Hollywood and starring George Clooney, Josh Brolin and Scarlett Johansson.

This year’s Berlin International Film Festival will run from Feb. 11-21 and is expected to draw plenty of stars to its red carpet. Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep will be jury president.