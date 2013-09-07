FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian film "Sacro GRA" wins Golden Lion at Venice film fest
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 7, 2013

Italian film "Sacro GRA" wins Golden Lion at Venice film fest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VENICE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Italian film “Sacro GRA”, a documentary about people living along the ring road around Rome, won the Golden Lion for best film on Saturday on the closing day of the 70th Venice Film Festival.

The Silver Lion for best director of the 20 entries in the main competition at the world’s oldest film festival went to Greece’s Alexandros Avranas for “Miss Violence”, about a family where the father pimps out his children to make money.

The cup for best actor was awarded to Themis Panou for his performance as the abusive father in “Miss Violence” while the best actress award went to Elena Cotta of Italy for her role in director Emma Dante’s “Via Castellana Bandiera”, about a standoff between women drivers in Palermo, Sicily.

Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
