Duncan Jones to direct "Warcraft" game movie

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British filmmaker Duncan Jones has signed up to direct a movie based on the popular videogame World of Warcraft, according to a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The film, which industry estimates say will cost more than $100 million to make, would be a major step up for the director behind the acclaimed low-budget space drama “Moon” and sci-fi thriller “Source Code” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

“We are pleased to announce that Duncan Jones ... has signed on with Legendary Pictures to direct the upcoming live-action film based on the Warcraft universe,” the statement said.

In a post on his Twitter feed, 41-year-old Jones, who is singer Daivd Bowie’s son, added: “So the gauntlet was thrown down ages ago: Can you make a proper move of a video game. I’ve always said its possible. Got to DO it now!”

The script for the film, which is due to start production in 2013 and hit theatres in 2015, is being written by Charles Leavitt, who was behind the 2006 thriller “Blood Diamond”.

Warcraft is one of the world’s most successful multi-player online role-play games. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White)