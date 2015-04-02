FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amy Winehouse biopic shows her talking about fear of fame
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 2, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Amy Winehouse biopic shows her talking about fear of fame

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - A new documentary on the life of late British singer Amy Winehouse shows the six-time Grammy-Award winner in her younger days discussing her misgivings about fame, a preview of the trailer showed on Thursday.

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning nearly four years ago at her London home at the age of 27 after struggling with drinking and drug problems throughout much of her career.

“I don’t think I‘m going to be at all famous, I don’t think I could handle it. I would probably go mad,” Winehouse says in the first glimpse of “AMY”, due for release on July 3 and using previously unseen footage and unheard tracks.

Directed by Asif Kapadia, who won a BAFTA for his documentary “Senna” on the late Formula One racing driver Ayrton Senna, AMY features footage of a young Winehouse singing and smiling to camera and talking about her career while a version of her hit “Back to Black” plays in the background.

Seen as one of the most talented musicians of her generation, Winehouse’s albums - with songs such as “Valerie”, “You Know I‘m No Good” and “Rehab” - sold in their millions.

“I never thought ... I would end up being a singer. I just thought I‘m lucky that it is something I can always do if I want to,” she says in another clip. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Rollo Ross; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.