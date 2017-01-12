FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 7 months ago

Vin Diesel gets traditional Indian welcome for 'xXx'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Women dressed in red saris and yellow turbans gave a traditional Indian welcome to action star Vin Diesel on Thursday as the American arrived to promote his new movie "xXx: Return of Zander Cage."

Diesel was accompanied by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut in the film which begins its international rollout on Friday.

Dozens of women applied red vermilion dots - regarded as an auspicious symbol in India - to the foreheads of Diesel, Padukone and director D.J. Caruso

The film sees Diesel's return to the Zander Cage film franchise after starring in the first movie in 2002 but missing the sequel in 2005.

Although thought to be long-dead, the athlete turned government operative in "xXx: Return of Zander Cage" comes out of exile and races to recover a sinister weapon.

Reporting by Reuters Television

