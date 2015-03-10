FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stiller, Wilson bring Zoolander's 'blue steel' to Paris fashion
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 10, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Stiller, Wilson bring Zoolander's 'blue steel' to Paris fashion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Paris Fashion Week welcomed two really, really, ridiculously good looking additions on Tuesday, as Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprised their “Zoolander” male model characters to strut the Maison Valentino runway ahead of the hit comedy’s sequel.

Stiller and Wilson, who play dim-witted male models Derek Zoolander and Hansel (“so hot right now”) in the film, delivered the ultimate walk-off wearing custom Valentino accompanied by pouts and “blue steel” gazes, in homage to the 2001 comedy parodying the fashion world.

This is the first promotional stunt for Paramount Pictures’ “Zoolander 2,” due out in February 2016, with Stiller reprising his directing duties and reuniting with Wilson and Will Ferrell, who plays egomaniac designer Mugatu.

In “Zoolander,” Stiller’s character is brainwashed into an assassination plot against a world leader, but is saved by Hansel. The movie became a cult comedy hit, with Zoolander’s absurd lines, such as “What is this? A center for ants?” much-quoted in pop culture.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
