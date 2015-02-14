FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian film "Taxi" wins Golden Bear top prize at Berlin festival
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 14, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Iranian film "Taxi" wins Golden Bear top prize at Berlin festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - “Taxi” by Iranian director Jafar Panahi won the Golden Bear prize for best film at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

The award for best director was shared by Radu Jude of Romania for “Aferimi” and Polish director Malgorzata Szumowksa for “Body”.

Tom Courtenay received the award for best actor for his performance in Andrew Haigh’s “45 Years” and Charlotte Rampling received the best actress award for the same film.

The awards were decided by a seven-person jury headed by American director and producer Daniel Aronofsky. The 65th edition of the 11-day festival saw more than 400 films screened, 19 of them competing for the main prize.

Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.