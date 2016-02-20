FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"Fuocoammare" (Fire at Sea) wins Golden Bear for best film in Berlin
February 20, 2016 / 7:11 PM / in 2 years

"Fuocoammare" (Fire at Sea) wins Golden Bear for best film in Berlin

Michael Roddy

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gianfranco Rosi’s “Fuocoammare” (Fire at Sea), about the refugee crisis in the Mediterranean off the Italian island of Lampedusa, won the Golden Bear prize for Best Film at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to “Smrt u Sarajevu” (Death in Sarajevo) and its director Danis Tanovic.

The Best Director award went to France’s Mia Hansen-Love for her film “L‘Avenir” (Things to Come).

The Best Actor award went to Majd Mastoura for his role in the Tunisian film “Inhebbek Hedi” while Trine Dyrholm took Best Actress for her role in the Danish film “Kollektivet” (The Commune).

An award for a film that opens new perspectives was given to the eight-hour-long Filipino film “Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis” (A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery), directed by Lav Diaz. (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

