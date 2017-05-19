FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Technical glitch halts Cannes screening of Netflix's "Okja" amid heckles
May 19, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Technical glitch halts Cannes screening of Netflix's "Okja" amid heckles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline to give cause of stoppage as technical glitch)

CANNES, France, May 19 (Reuters) - The Cannes Film Festival stopped the world premiere screening of the Netflix movie "Okja" after five minutes on Friday after sustained heckling from the audience, apparently due to a technical glitch in the movie's projection.

"Okja", starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal, is one of the hottest movies at this year's festival but controversial because U.S. video-on-demand company Netflix has refused to screen it in French cinemas. (Reporting by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Ralph Boulton)

