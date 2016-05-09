Cannes film festival poster evokes golden age of French cinema

CANNES, France, May 9 (Reuters) - Posters for the 69th Cannes film festival that opens this week evoke a golden era of French cinema by picturing veteran actor Michel Piccoli mounting a giant staircase.

The bright gold posters hoisted up on facades at the Palais des Festivals in the French Riviera town on Monday pay tribute to Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 classic satirical drama “Le Mepris” (Contempt) starring Piccoli, who is now 90.

This year’s festival, whose main competition will be presided over by Australian director George Miller, kicks off on Wednesday with Woody Allen’s “Café Society”.

Among the movie stars heading to Cannes this year is American actress Kristen Stewart, already dubbed “Queen of Cannes” by the festival organisers for her roles in both “Cafe Society” and in Olivier Assayas’s in-competition film “Personal Shopper”, which will be screened on May 17.

Other celebrities expected in the south of France include Julia Roberts, who will feature in a film at the festival for the first time, “Money Monster”. The festival runs from May 11-22. (Reporting by Hortense de Roffignac and Julien Pretot; Editing by Gareth Jones)