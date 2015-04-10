Isabella Rossellini to head Cannes "Regard" jury

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Italian-American actress and director Isabella Rossellini will head the “Un Certain Regard” jury that provides an alternative forum for films competing for the main Palme d‘Or prize at next month’s Cannes festival, organisers said on Friday.

The daughter of director Roberto Rossellini and actress Ingrid Bergman burst into the limelight in 1986, playing Dorothy Vallens in David Lynch’s cult hit “Blue Velvet”.

Rossellini, 62, also starred in Taylor Hackford’s “White Lights”, “Tough Guys Don’t Dance” by Norman Mailer and Abel Ferrara’s “The Funeral”.

“Isabella Rossellini will award the ‘Un Certain Regard Prize’ and meet the winners on Saturday 23rd of May, on the eve of the closing ceremony,” a statement from the festival, which opens on May 13 in the French Riviera resort, said.

The shortlist for “Un Certain Regard”, which tends to promote younger directors, will be announced Thursday along with the selections for the official competition.

Last year’s “Un Certain Regard” prize was awarded to “White God”, a film by Hungarian director Kornel Mundruczo about a pack of dogs terrorising the Hungarian capital Budapest. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Michael Roddy and Andrew Heavens)