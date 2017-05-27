Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes

CANNES, France, May 27 (Reuters) - A movie by an Iranian who was previously sentenced to jail for his work in Iran won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

"A Man of Integrity", filmed in Iran, is a tense drama about a man who refuses to bribe his way out of problems. The writer-director, Mohammad Rasoulof, was arrested alongside acclaimed director Jafar Panahi, in 2010.

"Un Certain Regard" is a separate section from the main contest at Cannes and is supposed to recognise younger talent and innovative filmmaking. The winners in the main competition, including the Palme d'Or for best picture, will be announced on Sunday. (Writing by Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Gareth Jones)