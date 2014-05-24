FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish film "Winter Sleep" wins top Palme d'Or award in Cannes
May 24, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish film "Winter Sleep" wins top Palme d'Or award in Cannes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANNES, France, May 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish film “Winter Sleep” won the top Palme d‘Or prize for director Nuri Bilge Ceylan at the 67th Cannes International Film Festival on Saturday, the film jury announced.

The second-place prize went to Italian director Alice Rohrwacher for “Le Meraviglie” (The Wonders) while Canadian director Xavier Dolan’s film “Mommy” shared the third-place prize with octogenarian French director Jean-Luc Godard’s “Adieu au Langage” (Goodbye to Language).

American director Bennett Miller won the best director award for “Foxcatcher”, British actor Timothy Spall won best actor for Mike Leigh’s film “Mr Turner” and Julianne Moore was named best actress in David Cronenberg’s “Maps to the Stars”. (Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by David Evans)

