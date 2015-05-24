French film "Dheepan" wins top Palme d'Or award in Cannes

Director Jacques Audiard, Palme d'Or award winner for his film "Dheepan", delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CANNES, France (Reuters) - French film “Dheepan” won the top Palme d‘Or prize for director Jacques Audiard at the 68th Cannes International Film Festival on Sunday, the film jury announced.

The second-place prize went to Hungarian director for ”Saul Fia (Son of Saul) while Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ film “The Lobster” won third-place prize. Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-Hsien won the best director award for “Nie Yinniang” (The Assassin).

France’s Vincent Lindon won best actor for French director Stéphane Brizé’s film “La Loi du Marché” (The Measure of a Man).

The best actress prize was shared between America’s Rooney Mara for her role in Todd Hayne’s “Carol” and French actress Emmanuelle Bercot in French director Maïwenn Besco’s Mon Roi (My King).