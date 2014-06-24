FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Schamus to Receive Outfest Achievement Award
June 24, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

James Schamus to Receive Outfest Achievement Award

Eric Czuleger

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Writer, producer, and educator James Schamus has been chosen to receive the 18th Annual Outfest Achievement Award.

Outfest is a Los Angeles nonprofit that promotes the LGBT community through the media. The Achievement Award is the highest honor that Outfest confers on an individual who has contributed significantly to the LGBT cause in the media. Past recipients of the Achievement Award include Jane Lynch, John Waters and Gus Van Sant.

A three-time Oscar nominee, Schamus produced “Brokeback Mountain” and wrote the screenplays for “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “The Ice Storm,” among other films. He has served as CEO of Focus Features and he currently teaches film theory and history at Columbia’s School of the Arts.

The award will be presented before the opening-night gala for the LGBT Film Festival on July 10.

“The scope and the depth of James’s work as a writer, producer and studio head has had a tremendous impact on the LGBT community,” said Outfest executive director Kristen Shaffer.

