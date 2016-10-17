FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
'Free Fire' cast bond over moustaches and medallions
October 17, 2016

'Free Fire' cast bond over moustaches and medallions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South African actor Sharlto Copley said the cast of 'Free Fire' revelled in the chance to wear 1970s outfits and don chest and facial hair for director Ben Wheatley's new action comedy film.

'Free Fire', which had its European premiere in London on Sunday night, is set in 1978 and follows an arms deal between two gangs that goes wrong, leading to a shootout in a derelict warehouse in Boston, Massachusetts.

"All the actors really enjoyed the idea of getting to put on the chains, the 'taches and the facial hair, the chest hair," said Copley, who wore some elaborate suits during filming.

'Free Fire' also features Oscar winner Brie Larson, 'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy and 'The Social Network' actor Armie Hammer, with veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese brought in as executive producer.

The film closed out the 60th London Film Festival. (Reporting by Francis Maguire; Editing by Patrick Johnston)

