Sundance London offshoot to be held in June next year

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The London edition of the Sundance Film Festival will be held in June next year, returning to the British capital after taking a year off, organisers said on Thursday.

The fourth edition of “Sundance Film Festival: London” will take place from June 10 to 12 at the new seven-screen Picturehouse Central in the city’s West End, moving from its previous southeast London O2 venue.

The Sundance Institute, which was founded by Hollywood actor Robert Redford in 1981, said in January the London offshoot of the annual Utah-based festival, would not take place this year.

Organisers said in a statement the London version would feature international and British premieres of movies from the 2016 edition of the main Utah event held in January, which is considered the top U.S. independent film festival.

The London leg of the festival was launched in 2012.