a year ago
Richard Gere brings "Norman" to Toronto Film Festival
September 13, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Richard Gere brings "Norman" to Toronto Film Festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hollywood actor Richard Gere hit the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet on Monday to promote his latest movie "Norman: The Moderate Rise And Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer", in which he plays a "fixer" in New York's Jewish community.

The "Pretty Woman" star's character, Norman Oppenheimer, runs into trouble when he tries to win over a visiting Israeli dignitary, played by Lior Ashkenazi, by buying him an extravagant pair of shoes.

"All of us have a little bit of Norman in us...whether it was in school, in our families, in our first jobs, we wanted to be in, we wanted to be part of what was happening," Gere said.

"He's completely saturated with that need to be accepted and he will say and do almost anything to get there." (Reporting By Reuters Television)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
