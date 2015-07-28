"Demolition" with Jake Gyllenhaal to launch 40th Toronto film festival

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Toronto International Film Festival will kick off its 40th year with the world premiere of Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee’s “Demolition”, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Naomi Watts, festival organizers said on Tuesday.

“Demolition” follows the unraveling of a successful investment banker after his wife is killed in a car crash. It is the latest from Vallee, who has won acclaim with “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Wild”.

Other films making their world premieres at the festival include Ridley Scott’s “The Martian”, starring Matt Damon, and Stephen Frears’ “The Program”, starring Ben Foster and Dustin Hoffman, which tracks the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong.

Making his return to screen after more than five years is Oscar-winning documentary director Michael Moore with “Where to Invade Next”.

The Toronto event, a frequent launch pad for Oscar contenders and ranked among the world’s top film festivals, announced nearly 50 films that will be showcased during its Sept. 10-20 run.

Previous festival favorites that went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards include “Slumdog Millionaire”, “The King’s Speech” and “12 Years a Slave”. (Editing by Peter Galloway)