a year ago
Local stories tapped for Chilean faith feature at Venice film festival
September 2, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

Local stories tapped for Chilean faith feature at Venice film festival

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VENICE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Chilean director Christopher Murray cast people from a local community and included their real life stories in "El Cristo Ciego", aiming to add more truth to the drama about faith and exploitation in Chile premiering at the Venice film festival.

The drama (The Blind Christ), one of 20 U.S. and international films vying for the Golden Lion trophy that will be awarded on Sept. 10, follows the story of a young man, played by Michael Silva, who sets off on a barefoot pilgrimage through the desert to cure a friend with a miracle.

Silva is the only professional actor starring in the movie, with all others chosen from the community where it was shot.

"When you work with someone that has lived the real experience, there is a truth there that you can't replicate," Murray told a press conference on Friday ahead of the screening.

He said the dialogue and parables recounted in the movie - including that of a hitman who goes to jail and then finds love when he is out - are based on true stories and are acted by the people who lived those experiences.

The film was shot in Pampa del Tamarugal, Chile's most religious area, but also where mineral resources have been exploited by companies without giving back to the community.

"We are talking about a place where there is lots of wealth but the people don't benefit," Murray said, adding that rather than making a political film, he chose to convey his message through people's intimate stories. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
