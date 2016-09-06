FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kei Ishikawa's crime mystery explores social elites in Japan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

Kei Ishikawa's crime mystery explores social elites in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VENICE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese director Kei Ishikawa's first feature film, "Gukoroku", premiered at the Venice film festival on Tuesday, exploring the dynamics of social cliques through a crime mystery story.

The movie, titled Traces of Sin in English, tells the story of investigative reporter Tanaka who looks into an unresolved case of the brutal murder of a successful businessman and his family and discovers that the diseased and their world were not as ideal as believed.

The movie, whose director of photography was Poland's Piotr Niemyjski, was shown as part of the film festival's Orizzonti section.

"I am just looking forward to how the audience will respond to a film that's depicting Japan but also being shot by a Polish director of photography," actress Hikari Mitsushima, who portrays Tanaka's sister Mitsuko, told a press conference ahead of the movie's official premiere.

The Venice film festival runs until Sept. 10. (Reporting by Reuters TV)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.