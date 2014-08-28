Venice throws two big film parties - one with gold powder

VENICE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - There may be no more breathtaking place than Venice to throw a big party. That must be why, to open the 71st Venice Film Festival, there were two of them - back to back, dripping with glamour, gourmet food and a cocktail made with gold powder.

Francesca Rocco, an actress from Milan, more or less summed up the overall effect of the two bashes by showing up in a white floor-length bridal-style gown, topped by a silver-sequined bodice. She said it was made for her by an Italian designer and had decided it should be called “Fabulous”.

That’s what she also said it had felt like, walking down the red carpet at the Excelsior Hotel on the Lido beach on Wednesday night to attend the official opening-night gala party.

It was held in two huge, pale white marquis tents erected near the gentle Adriatic waves with candelabra-lit tables to seat 1,000 people for a magnificent banquet.

“It’s wonderful; I am in a fable,” Rocco, attending the event for the first time, said after she’d passed the gauntlet of photographers calling out her name to get her attention.

In the beachside marquis, the hungry hordes were eating their way through a buffet that stretched much of the way around the perimeter of the two tents, with an array of meats, vegetables, fruit, cheeses and tables of deserts, including one where they were displayed as if they were on a wedding cake.

Wine and champagne were also plentiful, which probably was an essential ingredient of what London-based Irish film producer Frank Mannion, seated at a table with an Albanian pop singer, among other guests, said was a kickoff event for “one of the great film festivals”.

“It’s a fantastic setting and for all the industry and folk who’ve been invited to the festival ...it’s our introductory meeting to each other. It’s a great way to start Venice and swap ideas as to what are the hot movies we’re all going to look at.”

SPECIAL INGREDIENTS

This being Venice, the city of endless intrigue, there also probably were some rivalries going on, not least at the level of the two banquets, with another party thrown by trade publication Variety having been held the night before on the rooftop terrace of the Hotel Danieli, a stone’s throw from San Marco.

At this party the chefs of four luxury hotels, and their barmen, were challenged to come up with food and drink that somehow reflected the films for which Alexandre Desplat, the French composer who is chairing the main jury at this year’s festival, has scored the music.

For the Middle East action drama “Syriana”, the barman invented a mix of bourbon, the Italian-made aperitif China Martini, Grand Marnier and gold powder - the latter being, according to a cowboy-hatted server, exactly what it said - a powder mixed with gold.

She was willing to put it on the rim of a shotglass - daiquiri style - for a liquid cocktail or dust it on a popsicle version of the same drink. “It won’t hurt you,” she said, handing over one of the popsicle versions.

It was unclear if Desplat, who is the first composer to chair the main jury of a major film festival, and who was the guest of honour at the Variety event, had one of the cocktails but he did seem to be in his element.

“I‘m very proud to be the first composer because I love so much the profession and I love so much the masters, like Nino Rota, Maurice Jarre and John Williams,” he told Reuters, mentioning some of the big names in film music.

“They have never been asked to be head of the jury...so I‘m just honoured and proud.” (Editing by Mark Heinrich)