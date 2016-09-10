Philippine's 'Ang Babaeng Humayo' chosen best film at 73rd Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Philippine director Lav Diaz's nearly four-hour black and white revenge drama "Ang Babaeng Humayo" (The Woman Who Left) won the Golden Lion on Saturday for best film at the 73nd Venice Film Festival.

The runner-up Grand Jury prize went to fashion designer Tom Ford's thriller "Nocturnal Animals", while the Best Director award was shared by Russia's Andrei Konchalovsky for the Holocaust drama "Rai" (Paradise) and Mexico's Amat Escalante for "La Region Salvaje" (The Untamed).

Argentine actor Oscar Martinez received the Best Actor award for his performance in the comedy-drama "El Ciudadano Ilustre" (The Distinguished Citizen), while Emma Stone took the Best Actress prize for her role in the musical "La La Land". (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Kevin Liffey)