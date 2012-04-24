UPDATE 1-Filtrona Q1 revenue boosted by acquisitions

* Q1 revenue up 22 percent at constant currency

* Q1 like-for-like growth of 8 pct

* Completes acquisition of South Korea’s Jae Yong Co

April 24 (Reuters) - British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona plc said revenue in the first quarter jumped 21 percent as acquisitions boosted sales at its protection and finishing products business.

The FTSE-250 company, which supplies plastic products to the hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, also said it had bought South Korea-based Jae Yong Co Ltd for an undisclosed sum, in a deal expected to immediately add to earnings.

The Jae Yong buy is the latest in a string of businesses the company has added to its portfolio.

Earlier this year, the company bought privately held Securit World for 6 million pounds to expand its personal ID products.

The company had also snapped up Chicago-based Richco Inc for $110 million and Reid Supply, a U.S. distributor of industrial components, for $32 million last year.

Shares of the company closed at 460.3 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.