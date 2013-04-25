FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cigarette filter sales boost Filtrona first-quarter revenue
April 25, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Cigarette filter sales boost Filtrona first-quarter revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc reported a 12 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, boosted by strong growth in sales of cigarette filters.

On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 9 percent.

Turnover at Filtrona’s filter products unit, which brought in about 35 percent of revenue last year, increased 22 percent in the three months to March 31.

The company maintained its goal of achieving at least mid-single-digit like-for-like revenue growth and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth on a constant currency basis by 2015.

Shares in Filtrona, a FTSE-250 component, closed at 718.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained about 30 percent so far this year.

