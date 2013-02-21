FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Filtrona full-year adjusted profit jumps 26 percent
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 21, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Filtrona full-year adjusted profit jumps 26 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc reported a 26 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by acquisitions in its largest protection and finishing business.

Filtrona also said it acquired Ulinco Components AB, a Sweden-based distributor of plastic protection and finishing products. It did not disclose the deal value but said the transaction would add to its earnings immediately.

Milton Keynes-based Filtrona, which also makes filters, also announced a joint venture with India-based tobacco company BBM Bommidala Group in the United Arab Emirates.

Filtrona’s adjusted pretax profit rose to 95.8 million pounds ($146.6 million) in 2012 from 76.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue increased 23 percent to 663.4 million pounds.

Revenue at its protection and finishing business, which supplies plastic products to hydraulics, oil and gas and electrical controls industries, rose 45.8 percent to 237.7 million pounds. Most of this growth came from acquisitions.

The company, a FTSE-250 component, raised its final dividend to 8.6 pence per share from 7.2 pence a year earlier.

Filtrona’s shares closed at 533.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.