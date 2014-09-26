FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Filtronic says greater than usual uncertainty over H2 outlook
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 26, 2014 / 10:23 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Filtronic says greater than usual uncertainty over H2 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Filtronic Plc :

* Interim management statement

* During q1 of financial year, wireless business has traded broadly in line with expectations

* Sales revenue for financial year is projected to increase month on month and be significantly weighted towards second half

* It is too early to be clear about second half outlook for broadband, on balance of probability management believes that for year as a whole broadband is likely to generate a result below current market expectations.

* Greater than usual degree of uncertainty over h2 outlook as key customer’s product introduction, which incorporates one of co’s modules, is delayed

* Broadband has performed somewhat below expectations during q1, although q2 performance is expected to be stronger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

