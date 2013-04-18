FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Filtronic says results to beat market estimates, shares surge
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 18, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Filtronic says results to beat market estimates, shares surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Filtronic Plc said it expects full-year profit and revenue to beat market expectations, boosted by a strong performance at its wireless unit, sending shares of the network equipment maker up as much as 21 percent.

The company said its wireless business continued to make good progress with sales of its LTE/4G mitigation filters, which prevent 4G services interfering with domestic television receivers, in Europe driving fourth-quarter performance.

“The exact timing and mix of these filter sales to the year-end remains difficult to forecast but the board anticipates that current market forecasts for wireless turnover and profit will be exceeded,” Filtronic said in a statement.

Filtronic said revenue is expected to be about 38.5 million pounds ($58.7 million) for the year ending May 31.

“The valuation has long been very attractive, but investors have been unsure about the operational outlook - now any concerns should abate,” Panmure Gordon analyst George O‘Connor said in a note to clients.

Shares in the company were up 17 percent at 60 pence at 0739 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained nearly 65 percent in the past year. ($1 = 0.6564 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.